Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones’ Status For Bears Game Revealed

Mac Jones is among 12 New England Patriots players officially listed as questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium.

Jones was a limited participant in all three practices this week as he recovers from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for the last three games. He reportedly will start over rookie backup Bailey Zappe if he is medically cleared to do so.

The following players also are listed as questionable for Monday night:

WR Nelson Agholor – Hamstring

DL Christian Barmore – Knee

WR Kendrick Bourne – Toe

DL Lawrence Guy – Shoulder

LB Anfernee Jennings – Calf

CB Jonathan Jones – Ankle

CB Jalen Mills – Illness

G Mike Onwenu – Ankle

LB Josh Uche – Hamstring

CB Shaun Wade – Illness

OT Isaiah Wynn – Shoulder

Agholor, Guy and Jonathan Jones missed last week’s win over the Cleveland Browns with injuries. Barmore and Bourne suffered injuries during that game.

Jennings was the lone new addition to Saturday’s injury report. Wade sat out practice Friday and Saturday due to illness.

Running back Damien Harris and tight end Jonnu Smith were removed from the injury report, clearing them to play against Chicago. Harris missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury.