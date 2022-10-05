Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones Upgraded Ahead Of Lions Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick said Wednesday that Mac Jones had “definitely made progress” in his recovery from a high ankle sprain. The Patriots’ first injury report of Week 5 confirmed that.
Jones officially was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough. It was the first time the quarterback had participated in any capacity since suffering his injury in New England’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Jones still had a noticeable limp during the open media portion of practice, but this increases his chances of returning to game action this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Jones “believes he can play” against Detroit and will “push” to do so.
If Jones cannot play, fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe likely would make his first NFL start. Veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer remains in concussion protocol and did not practice.
Tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) and defensive linemen Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and DaMarcus Mitchell (concussion) all were listed as non-participants, though Guy and Mitchell both were present at practice.
Among the seven players listed as limited was one new addition to the injury report: right tackle Isaiah Wynn, who now is dealing with a hip injury. Wynn was demoted to second string in favor of Marcus Cannon in the second half of last week’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Lawrence Guy – Shoulder
QB Brian Hoyer – Concussion
DL DaMarcus Mitchell – Concussion
TE Jonnu Smith – Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Kyle Dugger – Knee
QB Mac Jones – Ankle
LB Raekwon McMillan – Thumb
WR Jakobi Meyers – Knee
CB Jalen Mills – Hamstring
S Adrian Phillips – Ribs
OT Isaiah Wynn – Hip
A total of 10 Lions players did not practice Wednesday, including lead running back D’Andre Swift, tight end T.J. Hockenson, starting center Frank Ragnow and four of their top five wide receivers. Five more Detroit players were limited.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Chris Board – Knee
C Evan Brown – Ankle
WR Quintez Cephus – Foot
WR DJ Chark – Ankle
DL John Cominsky – Wrist
TE T.J. Hockenson – Hip
C Frank Ragnow – Foot
WR Josh Reynolds – Ankle
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – Ankle
RB D’Andre Swift – Shoulder / Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
G Kayode Awosika – Hamstring
T Taylor Decker – Knee
G Jonah Jackson – Finger
T Matt Nelson – Calf
K Austin Seibert – Right Groin