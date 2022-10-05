Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones Upgraded Ahead Of Lions Game

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick said Wednesday that Mac Jones had “definitely made progress” in his recovery from a high ankle sprain. The Patriots’ first injury report of Week 5 confirmed that.

Jones officially was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough. It was the first time the quarterback had participated in any capacity since suffering his injury in New England’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones still had a noticeable limp during the open media portion of practice, but this increases his chances of returning to game action this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Jones “believes he can play” against Detroit and will “push” to do so.

If Jones cannot play, fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe likely would make his first NFL start. Veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer remains in concussion protocol and did not practice.

Tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) and defensive linemen Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and DaMarcus Mitchell (concussion) all were listed as non-participants, though Guy and Mitchell both were present at practice.

Among the seven players listed as limited was one new addition to the injury report: right tackle Isaiah Wynn, who now is dealing with a hip injury. Wynn was demoted to second string in favor of Marcus Cannon in the second half of last week’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Lawrence Guy – Shoulder

QB Brian Hoyer – Concussion

DL DaMarcus Mitchell – Concussion

TE Jonnu Smith – Ankle