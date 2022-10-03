Patriots’ Jack Jones Follows First NFL Start With Bold Declaration

NESN Logo Sign In

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Making your first NFL start can be an intimidating experience. Making it at Lambeau Field against Aaron Rodgers? That’s enough to rattle plenty of rookies.

But confidence isn’t an issue for Patriots cornerback Jack Jones. Not in the slightest.

Starting for the first time in his young career Sunday in place of an injured Jalen Mills, Jones was New England’s top defensive playmaker against the Green Bay Packers, forcing and recovering a fumble and later returning a Rodgers interception 40 yards for a touchdown.

The fourth-round draft pick’s contributions helped the Patriots stage a spirited upset bid as 9.5-point road underdogs before ultimately losing 27-24 in overtime.

Asked after the game about his pick-six, Jones said a message to any quarterbacks who might be looking to test his coverage bona fides.

“Personally, I feel like it’s disrespectful to throw an out route on me,” he said. “If you can throw the ball past me to get to the receiver, I’m no good.”

Sticky coverage and tenacious ball skills were hallmarks of Jones’ game during training camp, when he showed playmaking potential but not enough consistency to beat out veterans Mills and Jonathan Jones for Week 1 starting jobs. He still saw substantial reps as a reserve in each of the Patriots’ first three games — allowing just one total catch on four targets in those contests — and when a hamstring injury kept Mills out of the lineup Sunday, he was ready for the challenge.