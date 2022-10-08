Jakobi Meyers Injury: Update On Patriots WR’s Status For Lions Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots reportedly will have their top receiver back on the field for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Jakobi Meyers is expected to suit up at Gillette Stadium for New England in its Week 5 matchup with Detroit, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reported Saturday morning, citing a source. The fourth-year receiver missed the Patriots’ last two games after aggravating a knee injury late in his team’s Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots on Friday officially listed Meyers as “questionable” for Sunday’s game. But all signs now point toward Meyers making his return.

#Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers is expected to play tomorrow against the Lions, per league source. Meyers has missed two straight games with a knee injury. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) October 8, 2022

In his two games this season, Meyers racked up 13 catches (still second on the Patriots behind Nelson Agholor’s 14) for 150 yards. He remains the most consistent, dependable target in New England’s passing game.

But who will throw passes to Meyers on Sunday? In all likelihood, it’ll be rookie Bailey Zappe, who played admirably last Sunday in relief of backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. But the Patriots as of Saturday morning reportedly hadn’t ruled out Mac Jones, who officially is listed as “doubtful” for the Lions game due to a high ankle sprain.

The Patriots and Lions both are 1-3 through four games. They’ll kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.