Patriots Mailbag: What Happens When Tyquan Thornton Returns?

The three primary figures in that effort, at least from my perspective, were Raekwon McMillan, Mack Wilson and Cameron McGrone. As I wrote earlier this week, McMillan opened the season as a starter but already has been reduced to playing only on special teams; Wilson had a brutal game against Baltimore and was essentially benched against Green Bay, and McGrone never lived up to his offseason hype and now is on the practice squad.

Among all NFL linebackers with at least 50 snaps played, McMillan and Wilson have the lowest and fourth-lowest Pro Football Focus grades, respectively. They’re also the two lowest-graded Patriots defenders by PFF.

These second-level issues have contributed to back-to-back poor performances in run defense. The Patriots allowed 188 rushing yards to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens and then 199 to the Packers. Four games in, they rank 31st in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ rush defense DVOA, with tough matchups against Detroit (fourth in rush offense DVOA) and Cleveland (third) up next on the schedule.

The Patriots’ decision not to draft a single linebacker already looks like a mistake, and they seemed to acknowledge their need for help at the position this week when they signed 32-year-old Jamie Collins to a practice squad contract and worked out a handful of other free agent ‘backers. It’s possible their current group settles in over the final three-quarters of the season, but if not, then yeah, improving there again will be a priority come spring.

It’s worth noting the Patriots currently are projected to have more than $55 million in available salary cap space this coming offseason, per Spotrac, more than all but two other NFL teams. So if they want to make a marquee veteran addition, they’ll have the resources to do so.

@swimlikefish1

Jack Jones full time starter?

I’m very interested to see how the Patriots construct their cornerback group if Jalen Mills (hamstring) is ready to return this week.

Mills has started every game he’s played in over the last two seasons, but with Jones impressing both against Green Bay in Mills’ absence and as a rotational player during the first three games, will New England now view the rookie as the more desirable starting option? Fellow starter Jonathan Jones also has outperformed Mills in coverage thus far, though Aaron Rodgers beat him on a few key completions last week.

Jonathan Jones and Mills both have slot experience, so the Patriots could bump either inside if they do choose to keep Jack Jones in the starting lineup. Myles Bryant has been their preferred slot option through the first four games, and though he hasn’t been the disaster many on Twitter have painted him as, he struggled against Randall Cobb on some pivotal third downs in Green Bay.