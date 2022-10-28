Patriots Mailbag: Why Mac Jones Is Facing Pivotal Stretch

Jones wasn’t helped by the Patriots’ offensive overhaul and some of their philosophical decisions early this season — he should not be attempting the most deep balls in the NFL while utilizing play-action at the lowest rate of any QB — but he also deserves blame for his struggles. The interception he threw in his first game back, for example, was inexcusable.

This, then, is a pivotal stretch for the second-year quarterback. The way I see it, Belichick essentially is telling Jones that the starting job is his for now, but that he needs to prove he should keep it. It seems unlikely we’ll see a repeat of 2020, when the Patriots showed no interest in giving Jarrett Stidham a shot even as Newton scuffled throughout the second half of the season and was benched multiple times. If Jones doesn’t cut down his turnovers and recapture the impressive form he showed as a rookie, the door is open for Bailey Zappe to take his job.

It’s unclear how long that leash is, and the buzz around Zappe is considerably less feverish after his uninspiring second half against the Bears. But the fourth-round rookie has shown potential and won games this season. Until Jones’ play or Belichick’s words say otherwise, he’ll continue to be viewed as a possible midseason replacement.

@KP_Booth

Do you see any chance of long-term effects on Mac from the fans turning on him so quickly?

Teammates and coaches have raved about Jones’ toughness and resilience for over a year now, but he wouldn’t be human if what happened Monday night didn’t irk him. Here’s a player coming off one of the best rookie seasons by a QB in recent memory, playing in his first game in a month, and his home fans are booing him and chanting for his backup before the end of the first quarter.

And Jones wasn’t even playing poorly! The offense was stagnant, surely, but that was more the result of a string of Trent Brown penalties and a few stuffed run plays than anything Jones was doing. Some of the loudest boos came after Jones — who’d just scrambled for a first down on third-and-5 and moved the chains again with a nice strike to Hunter Henry — threw a checkdown pass to Damien Harris that Harris dropped. Why are you booing the quarterback in that scenario? How would you feel if you were in Jones’ shoes?

The crowd reaction was a bad look for the Patriots fanbase, and Belichick deserves criticism for placing Jones into that primetime powder keg. The coach will pooh-pooh the boos as inconsequential external noise, and he’s said multiple times that he’s not worried about Jones’ confidence. But feeling that vitriol from your home fans can’t be something that’s easily brushed off as a young player. Jones has a right to be pissed. Jakobi Meyers sure was.

Ex-Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson wrote on Twitter that Jones will “never forget the fans turning on him” and “always hold this against them.” Only Jones knows whether that’s true, but it’s not hyperbole to say this incident could permanently alter the relationship between the QB and his team’s supporters.

@Nicky_Pots

Who’s more likely to get traded before the deadline: Agholor or Wynn?

More likely? Probably Nelson Agholor. The Patriots are deeper at receiver than they are at tackle, and I think Agholor, as a player, would be a more attractive trade target.