Patriots Make Roster Moves Involving Two Offensive Linemen

Given the praise Marcus Cannon received last week from Bill Belichick, it only seemed like a matter of time until the veteran offensive lineman worked his way onto the active roster.

Well that time has come as the Patriots announced Saturday they are elevating Cannon from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Along with that move, the Patriots placed backup offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste on the injured reserve due to a thumb ailment.

With Cajuste going down — he’ll miss at least four games since he landed on the IR — it could make Cannon’s move to the 53-man roster permanent.

Cannon and the Patriots reunited just prior to the season opener against the Miami Dolphins with New England signing the 6-foot-6, 335-pounder to the practice squad. Cannon spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Patriots before suiting up for the Houston Texans last season.

Cannon won three Super Bowl titles during his first stint with New England and started in 69 out of the 115 games he appeared in, primarily at right tackle. Cannon’s experience at that position could make things interesting with the Patriots reportedly falling out of favor with starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn — it was rumored they tried to trade Wynn prior to the season as well.

And with Cannon’s promotion, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Belichick pulls the trigger and gets the reliable lineman some playing time very soon.

The Patriots and the Packers kick off their Week 4 showdown Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.