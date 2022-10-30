Patriots’ Matthew Judon Takes Offense To Not Having This Label In Madden

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has a bone to pick with “Madden NFL 23” evaluators.

While Judon is clearly a game-changing edge rusher, as evidenced by his NFL-leading 8 1/2 sacks this season, he isn’t exactly viewed as such in the video game. Judon doesn’t have a superstar X-factor designation in Madden, which is a characteristic given to the very top players in the game.

When someone brought this up on social media on Saturday, Judon made sure to chime in and voice his displeasure.

“Honestly I @EAMaddenNFL hates me,” Judon tweeted. “Right Chad @ochocinco.”

The Patriots actually have no X-factors in Madden while Judon is the team’s highest rated player with an overall rating of 87. Devin McCourty is the closest to Judon coming in with a score of 85.

Judon has proved he’s deserving of the label after following a career-best season last year — he totaled 12 1/2 sacks a season ago in his first campaign with the Patriots — with a strong start to this season. But that still hasn’t seemed to convince Madden evaluators to change their thinking on the three-time Pro Bowler.