Patrick Chung Rips ‘Soft’ Refs For Penalty On Brenden Schooler

Patrick Chung has a bone to pick with the officials in Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Packers.

New England special teamer Brenden Schooler made what appeared to be a great tackle on Green Bay punt returner Amari Rodgers late in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. But Schooler was flagged for a horse-collar tackle, a 15-yard penalty that gave the Packers the ball at midfield. Green Bay later scored a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead on the Patriots.

(You can click here to watch a replay of the questionable penalty.)

Chung, a longtime Patriots safety, used Twitter to voice his displeasure with the call.

“Horse collar? You serious?” Chung tweeted. “Game is soft. Refs are soft.”

Chung has a point. While Schooler’s tackle might’ve looked illegal at first glance from certain angles, the reality is he made a great play in punt coverage.

Schooler signed with New England as an undrafted rookie during the offseason.

