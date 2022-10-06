Patriots Place Brian Hoyer On IR; Here’s What That Means

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Brian Hoyer’s concussion will sideline him for at least the next four games.

The New England Patriots on Thursday placed Hoyer on injured reserve, according to the NFL transaction wire. Per NFL rules, the earliest the veteran quarterback can return is Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Hoyer suffered his injury during the first quarter of last week’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, which he started in place of Mac Jones. He was replaced by fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe, who played the rest of the game and went 10-for-15 for 99 yards with one lost fumble.

Zappe now becomes the Patriots’ top backup behind Jones. If the latter is unable to recover from his high ankle sprain in time for this Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium, Zappe would be in line to make his first NFL start. Jones has been a limited participant in both practices this week.

The Patriots signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad on Wednesday for additional depth at the position. Gilbert spent most of last season on New England’s P-squad, giving him a level of familiarity with the organization and offense.

New England now has one open spot on their 53-man roster following Hoyer’s move to IR.