Patriots Practice Notes: Everything We Saw At Busy Walkthrough

FOXBORO, Mass. — A rundown of assorted notes and nuggets from a news-filled New England Patriots practice on Wednesday:

— With moderate rain in the area, the Patriots moved practice inside the Socios.com Field House. Head coach Bill Belichick described it as a walkthrough, with players wearing helmets and sweats.

— Quarterback Mac Jones was present at practice and appeared to up his participation level, though he still walked with a noticeable limp.

Jones is recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered late in the Patriots’ Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and he did suit up for Sunday’s overtime defeat in Green Bay. His status for this Sunday’s home matchup with the Detroit Lions remains unclear, but a report Wednesday from ESPN’s Dan Graziano indicated he’s “unlikely” to play.

Here?s a look at Mac Jones today. Definitely a bit of a limp there. pic.twitter.com/By68seL4yv — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 5, 2022

The Patriots’ quarterbacks Wednesday were Jones, rookie Bailey Zappe and newly-signed practice squadder Garrett Gilbert, who’s back after spending most of last season on New England’s P-squad. Brian Hoyer, who suffered a concussion against the Packers, was not present during the open media portion of practice.

If Jones and Hoyer both are unavailable this weekend, Zappe would be in line to make his first NFL start. The Western Kentucky product completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards with a lost fumble Sunday in his pro debut, nearly piloting the underdog Patriots to what would have been a shocking road upset.