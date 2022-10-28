Patriots Practice Notes: Key Defender Returns Ahead Of Jets Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — An important member of the New England Patriots’ secondary was back on the field Friday.

Safety Kyle Dugger was present at the Patriots’ final practice of Week 8 after sitting out the previous two days with an ankle injury.

Dugger suffered the injury early in the second half of Monday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears. While not guaranteed, the third-year pro’s return to practice improves his chances of suiting up for this Sunday’s road matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

If Dugger cannot play, fourth safety Jabrill Peppers likely would take on a larger defensive role in his absence. Joshuah Bledsoe also could draw back into the lineup for the first time since Week 3, when he played five defensive snaps while Dugger was sidelined with a knee injury. Bledsoe has been inactive for every other game this season.

Center David Andrews (concussion) and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee) missed practice for the third consecutive day, making it unlikely either will play against New York. Offensive line coach Matt Patricia confirmed before practice that veteran James Ferentz will start in place of Andrews this Sunday.

Kyle Dugger returned to practice today. Good sign for his potential availability for Sunday.



Still no David Andrews or Christian Barmore. Wouldn?t expect either to play vs. NYJ. pic.twitter.com/S5PDQlFdFL — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 28, 2022

This would be Barmore’s second consecutive DNP. He also was unavailable for the Bears game after injuring his knee during the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. Andrews has not missed a game since Week 17 of the 2020 season.