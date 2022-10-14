Patriots Practice Notes: Linebacker Absent Ahead Of Browns Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots were down a pass rusher at their final practice of Week 6.

Linebacker Josh Uche was the only New England player not present during the open media portion of Friday’s practice outside Gillette Stadium, putting his status for Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns in doubt.

Uche popped up on the Patriots’ injury report Thursday after a hamstring ailment limited him in the second practice of the week. The 2020 second-round draft pick has played in every game so far this season, logging 83 defensive snaps as part of New England’s pass-rush package. He hasn’t been especially productive in that role — he has no sacks and just one quarterback hit since Week 2 of last season — but did register a season-high four pressures in last week’s win over the Detroit Lions.

The rest of the Patriots’ 53-man roster and practice squad was present and participating Friday, including quarterback Mac Jones, who’s working his way back from a high ankle sprain. It remains unclear whether Jones will be healthy enough to play Sunday after sitting out the last two games.

Your daily Mac Jones update pic.twitter.com/ZkNntGM8Jg — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 14, 2022

Rookie Bailey Zappe would start at quarterback if Jones cannot. Zappe completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown with one interception against Detroit in the first start of his young NFL career.

The Patriots will be facing a Browns team that boasts one of the NFL’s worst run defenses and will be without two standout defenders, as edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward both were ruled out Friday.