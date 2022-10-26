Patriots Practice Notes: Three Starters Absent Ahead Of Jets Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some assorted notes and nuggets from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice:

— With the Patriots coming off a Monday night game, this practice was a low-intensity, non-padded session that head coach Bill Belichick said would be “closer to a walkthrough.” New England has a short week to prepare for this Sunday’s road matchup against the AFC East rival New York Jets.

— Three Patriots starters were absent during the open media portion of practice: center David Andrews, safety Kyle Dugger and defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Andrews and Dugger were knocked out of Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bears with a concussion and ankle injury, respectively. Barmore did not play against Chicago after suffering a knee injury in the previous week’s win over the Cleveland Browns.

All three would be significant losses for the Patriots, who missed Barmore as Justin Fields and the Bears amassed 243 rushing yards in a 33-14 rout at Gillette Stadium. Dugger is one of New England’s most versatile and hardest-hitting defenders, and Andrews is their longest-tenured offensive lineman.

Pre-practice comments from Belichick suggested the team is not expecting Andrews — who hasn’t missed a game since Week 17 of the 2020 season — to be available against the Jets. The head coach praised veteran backup James Ferentz and said: “I’m sure he’ll play well for us.”

— Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste practiced for the first time since Week 4, starting his 21-day window to return from injured reserve.