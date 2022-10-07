Patriots Practice Report: Key Starter Added To Absence List

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots might be shorthanded in their secondary for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Cornerback Jalen Mills wasn’t spotted during the media portion of Friday’s practice. The veteran cornerback sat out New England’s Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers due to a hamstring injury but practiced Wednesday and Thursday as a limited participant.

If Mills can’t suit up in Week 5, Jack Jones likely would get his second consecutive start. The rookie corner was impressive last Sunday, forcing and recovering a fumble as well as getting a pick-six against Aaron Rodgers.

Defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell and practice squad D-lineman LaBryan Ray also were absent Friday.

As for quarterback Mac Jones, he was on the field for the third consecutive practice despite dealing with a high ankle sprain. The sophomore quarterback appeared to be moving better than the previous two days, but reporters only were permitted to watch the stretching portion of practice.

The rest of New England’s 53-man roster was present, including banged-up tight end Jonnu Smith. Rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton, who still is on injured reserve, also practiced for the third straight day.

The Patriots and Lions will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.