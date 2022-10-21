Patriots Friday Practice Report: Injured Receiver Returns To Field

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Friday held their second practice ahead of Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Second-year cornerback Shaun Wade wasn’t present during the media portion of practice. He wasn’t listed on Thursday’s injury report.

It’s worth noting that absences during media availability don’t necessarily indicate players’ practice statuses. Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy wasn’t spotted Thursday but wound up being listed as a limited participant.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor was on the field Friday after missing Thursday’s Patriots practice due to a hamstring injury. The same injury forced Agholor to miss last Sunday’s win against the Browns in Cleveland.

As for quarterback Mac Jones, he again practiced and demonstrated improved mobility. The sophomore quarterback continues to recover from a high-ankle sprain and reportedly is in line to play against the Bears.

Mac Jones watch continues



For what it?s worth, he was throwing first in front of Bailey Zappe in the short time period the media had a chance to watch. Read into that how you will. Bill Belichick admitted earlier today Mac did more yesterday than he did last week. @wbzsports pic.twitter.com/Z8bfPXhW9H — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) October 21, 2022

The Patriots will practice again Saturday before holding a closed walkthrough Sunday.