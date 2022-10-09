QB Controversy? No, Bailey Zappe Shouldn’t Start Over Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Let’s all settle down a little bit.

Bailey Zappe played well in last weekend’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Honestly, he played better than anyone could’ve expected from a rookie-third stringer thrust into his first game action, and did so at Lambeau Field, no less.

And Zappe again was impressive in the New England Patriots’ 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The fourth-round pick looked cool, calm and collected in completing 17-of-21 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start. The Patriots absolutely needed a victory, and Zappe made sure the offense held its own on a day when New England’s defense shut out the NFL’s highest-scoring offense. Bill Belichick couldn’t say enough good things about the Western Kentucky product during a postgame press conference.

Fans are high on Zappe, and they should be. And the “ZAPP-EE, ZAPP-EE” chants raining down from the Gillette Stadium crowd were a neat touch at the end of Sunday’s game.

But it should stop there. The (increasingly large) portion of fans calling on the Patriots to replace Mac Jones with Zappe once Jones is healthy are flat-out wrong.

Zappe has done an admirable job since taking over for Brian Hoyer last Sunday. And he certainly is playing a cleaner game than what he showed during the summer.

But believe us when we say that Zappe, who entered the 2022 NFL Draft as a projected career backup, was a total mess during spring practices and training camp. His uneven performance during the preseason — when he threw a pick in all three games — was but a taste of what reporters and fans witnessed on the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium during training camp. There were hospital balls and interceptions aplenty. Those kinds of issues don’t disappear over the course of a few weeks, and likely would resurface if Zappe were forced to play against better NFL defenses.