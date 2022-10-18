Patriots Quarterback Controversy? Ty Law Can See One ‘On The Horizon’

Quarterback controversy in New England? Maybe not yet, says former Patriots cornerback Ty Law, but the writing is on the wall.

Bailey Zappe has performed well in two-plus games since Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain, winning both of his starts, and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was noncommittal Monday about who will be behind center in Week 7 and beyond.

“Zappe is starting to make everyone in New England happy. And you know what that means? Mac better hurry back. There’s a lot of talking — (Zappe’s) playing good,” Law said Tuesday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “So, I don’t know if it’s a quarterback controversy, but there’s one on the horizon, I’ll tell you that, if (Zappe) keeps playing like that. So, Mac, you better hurry up and come back. Because Bill has done it before, and he could do it again.

“I didn’t think it would happen. I really didn’t. Because I think (Jones) proved himself. But the way this young kid (Zappe) is playing, the poise he’s playing with, even when he gets sacked — he makes a mistake, he made a fumble, he still comes back and he’s leading that offense. I like what he’s doing.”

This isn’t exactly Tom Brady usurping Drew Bledsoe in 2001. The latter was a perennial Pro Bowl candidate, whereas Jones and Zappe are in their sophomore and rookie years, respectively. But it still would be surprising to see New England roll with Zappe whenever Jones is healthy, as Jones performed well last season and showed flashes again this season before suffering his injury in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. Zappe, meanwhile, took advantage of favorable matchups against the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns over the past two weeks.

Nevertheless, the QB debate is gaining steam in New England, with Law among those unsure who should start next Monday night against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Of course, the decision might simply depend on whether Jones is healthy.

“I’m on the fence with this one,” Law said. “Because you usually don’t lose your job to an injury, but when someone comes in and is playing like that, and he has the team somewhat rolling, let him go ahead and play. You can give yourself an internal excuse — say, ‘Hey, take your time, Mac. Let’s get all the way back healthy.’ So, I think Zappe’s going to get another opportunity to start because he earned it.”