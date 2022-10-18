Patriots Report Card: Grading Each Position After Win Over Browns

The New England Patriots took down the Cleveland Browns 38-15 on Sunday. Here’s a closer look at how each position group fared in that Week 6 matchup:

QUARTERBACK: A-

Bailey Zappe was promising in Week 4 relief appearance. In his first NFL start, he was impressive. Sunday was yet another step forward for the fourth-round rookie.

Starting his second straight game in place of the injured Mac Jones, Zappe went 24-for-34 for 309 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and one lost fumble, becoming the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to win his first two starts and post a 100-plus passer rating in both.

Zappe was not flustered by the Browns’ aggressive pass-rush plan (11-for-15, 186 yards, two touchdowns when blitzed, per Pro Football Focus, with a couple of nifty backfield escapes), and he feasted off play-action. Even with the Patriots’ run game scuffling for much of the afternoon, Zappe went 7-for-8 for 165 yards and one score on passes that featured a play-fake, averaging an eye-popping 20.6 yards per attempt on those throws.

Play-action also was a major asset for Zappe in Week 5. Against Detroit, he was 6-of-7 for 88 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. Remarkably, he’s posted a perfect 158.3 passer rating on play-action passes in each of his two starts, with the Patriots utilizing it on 31.6% of his dropbacks. In Jones’ three starts, New England used play-action just 10.8% of the time, the lowest mark of any starting QB this season. With how beneficial it’s been for his replacement, the Patriots should continue to heavily feature play-action once Jones returns. (Whether that return is imminent is another question that’ll be hotly debated this week.)

The cons from Zappe’s latest outing? He was flagged for intentional grounding and delay of game, he misfired on back-to-back throws to DeVante Parker and Hunter Henry to stall one drive, and he hesitated on a goal-line pass to Henry. That delay allowed a Browns defender to force the tight end out of bounds during his route, resulting in a penalty for illegal touching that nullified a touchdown.

RUNNING BACKS: B-

Rhamondre Stevenson’s 31-yard touchdown run shortly before halftime was one of the game’s most important plays, and he was a workhorse with Damien Harris (hamstring) inactive. Stevenson played 86% of offensive snaps (60 of 70) and didn’t take a play off until late in the third quarter.