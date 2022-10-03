Patriots Bring Back Jamie Collins For Fourth New England Stint

NESN Logo Sign In

After a string of shaky performances by their off-the-ball linebackers, the New England Patriots placed another call to an old friend.

Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins re-signed with the Patriots on Monday, his agent, David Canter, announced on Twitter.

It was not specified whether Collins is joining New England’s 53-man roster or practice squad, but regardless, this will be the fourth stint in Foxboro, Mass., for the 32-year-old, whom the Patriots initially selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss first reported the reunion.

The Patriots are expected to sign LB Jamie Collins, per sources.



There are dual options for them to bring him aboard initially – active roster or practice squad – but he is anticipated to join the team in some capacity.



Patriots eyeing improved LB play. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 3, 2022

Collins has been unsigned since his previous Patriots contract expired in March. He appeared in 10 games for New England last season, tallying 20 tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, one interception and two pass breakups. Playing both inside and outside linebacker in a reserve role, he finished the season as Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded defensive player.

The Patriots’ linebackers struggled last week in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens and again Sunday in a 27-24 overtime defeat in Green Bay. Mack Wilson, who endured a rough game against Baltimore, essentially was benched early in the Packers game, playing a total of just 10 defensive snaps while Jahlani Tavai played 55. Raekwon McMillan, a starter to begin the season, only played on special teams against Green Bay.