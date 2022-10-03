Patriots Bring Back Jamie Collins For Fourth New England Stint

After a string of shaky performances by their off-the-ball linebackers, the New England Patriots placed another call to an old friend.
Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins re-signed with the Patriots on Monday, his agent, David Canter, announced on Twitter.
It was not specified whether Collins is joining New England’s 53-man roster or practice squad, but regardless, this will be the fourth stint in Foxboro, Mass., for the 32-year-old, whom the Patriots initially selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
ESPN’s Mike Reiss first reported the reunion.
Collins has been unsigned since his previous Patriots contract expired in March. He appeared in 10 games for New England last season, tallying 20 tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, one interception and two pass breakups. Playing both inside and outside linebacker in a reserve role, he finished the season as Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded defensive player.
The Patriots’ linebackers struggled last week in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens and again Sunday in a 27-24 overtime defeat in Green Bay. Mack Wilson, who endured a rough game against Baltimore, essentially was benched early in the Packers game, playing a total of just 10 defensive snaps while Jahlani Tavai played 55. Raekwon McMillan, a starter to begin the season, only played on special teams against Green Bay.
New England has allowed 188 and 199 rushing yards over its last two games, with the Ravens and Packers averaging 7.2 and 5.5 yards per carry, respectively.
The 1-3 Patriots will host one of Collins’ former teams, the 1-3 Detroit Lions, this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Detroit’s Jared Goff-led offense leads the NFL in points per game, yards per game, yards per play and yards per carry so far this season, and it put up 45 points Sunday in a loss to Seattle despite missing its top running back (D’Andre Swift) and top receiver (Amon-Ra St. Brown).