Great Patriots Backfield Has Shot At Accomplishing Rare NFL Feat

Do the Patriots have the best backfield in the NFL?

That honor probably goes to either the Cleveland Browns (Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt) or Green Bay Packers (Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.) The Dallas Cowboys also deserve some love, with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard forming a strong one-two punch.

But New England’s Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris also could make a compelling case. In fact, the dynamic duo has a relatively decent chance of doing something that rarely has happened in NFL history.

Harris currently is on pace for 874 rushing yards, though that number certainly would be higher had he not gotten hurt early in Week 5 and missed all of Week 6 due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Stevenson is on pace for 1,269 yards after amassing 237 yards over his last two games. That would be the most yards by a Patriots back since Steven Ridley hit 1,263 in 2012.

Should Harris and Stevenson eventually both eclipse 1,000 rushing yards, they would become just the sixth backfield tandem to do so in NFL history and the first since 2009.

Here’s the full list, courtesy of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” show:

2009 Carolina Panthers: Jonathan Stewart (1,133) and DeAngelo Williams (1,117)

2008 New York Giants: Brandon Jacobs (1,089) and Derrick Ward (1,025)

1985 Cleveland Browns: Kevin Mack (1,104) and Earnest Byner (1,002)

1976 Pittsburgh Steelers: Franco Harris (1,128) and Rocky Bleier (1,036)

1972 Miami Dolphins: Larry Csonka (1,117) and Mercury Morris (1,000)