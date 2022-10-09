Patriots Rookie Jack Jones Backs Up Bravado With Big Play Against Lions

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones kind of found himself under a microscope entering Week 5. Such is life when you’re an NFL rookie and you accuse the two-time defending league MVP of being “disrespectful.”

The 24-year-old still has to put together a lot more positive tape in order to be considered a lockdown DB, but he did his highlight reel well early in Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium.

Jared Goff didn’t target Jones with an out route like Aaron Rodgers did, but the Lions quarterback nonetheless experienced a similar fate as the Green Bay Packers star when throwing in the vicinity of the 2022 fourth-rounder. Goff tried to find Detroit tight end T.J. Hockensen by the front corner of the end zone in the first quarter, but Jones did an excellent job of high-pointing the football and getting both feet down for his second interception in as many games.

Jones claimed he was not reprimanded for his bold declaration at the expense of Rodgers. It’s anyone’s guess whether that’s actually true, but it’s definitely a lot easier to stay out of Bill Belichick’s doghouse when you’re consistently making big plays.

The Patriots owned a slim 3-0 lead over the visiting Lions after one quarter of play.