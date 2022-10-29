Patriots Rule Out Another Top Defender For Week 8 Jets Game

The Patriots defense will have to pick up slack at two positions in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

New England on Saturday ruled out safety Kyle Dugger, who missed two practices during the week but returned Friday to battle through an ankle injury. Dugger suffered the injury during last Monday’s home loss against the Chicago Bears.

The Patriots already had ruled out stud defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who also missed Monday’s game due to a knee injury. Starting center David Andrews also will sit out Sunday’s Week 8 contest at MetLife Stadium.

The Patriots and Jets will kick off at 1 p.m. ET. New England enters the game at 3-4 while New York holds a 5-2 record through seven games.