Patriots Rumors: Injured Wideout Not Expected To Play Vs. Bears

The New England Patriots again will be shorthanded at wide receiver when they host the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”

Wideout Kendrick Bourne, listed as questionable with a toe injury, is not expected to play against Chicago, per a report Sunday from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.

Bourne suffered the injury on the first Patriots possession in last week’s 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns. He did not return to that game and was limited in all three practices this week.

Bourne’s diminished role in New England’s offense has been a storyline throughout this season. The top big-play threat for last year’s Patriots squad, he’s seen just 14 targets through six games, catching 11 passes for 156 yards and nine first downs.

That lack of usage has made Bourne the subject of trade speculation ahead of next week’s NFL trade deadline. Multiple teams reportedly have inquired about the energetic 27-year-old.

With Bourne unavailable this week, rookie Tyquan Thornton likely will see another substantial workload against the Bears. Thornton scored the first two touchdowns of his young NFL career last week while Bourne and Nelson Agholor were sidelined. Agholor’s availability for Monday night remains unclear as he recovers from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Cleveland game.

Quarterback Mac Jones is expected to play and start against Chicago after sitting out the last three games with a high ankle sprain, according to multiple reports Sunday.