Patriots Rumors: New Details On DeVante Parker-Troy Brown Dustup

The Patriots’ feel-good win in Cleveland didn’t come without some drama.

After New England settled for a field goal on its opening drive against the Browns, reporters at FirstEnergy Stadium spotted wideout DeVante Parker getting into a heated exchange with Patriots receivers coach Troy Brown. The two eventually were separated, and Parker remained visibly upset afterward with multiple teammates attempting to calm him down. He was back on the field for the next series, though, hauling in a 14-yard pass from quarterback Bailey Zappe on the first play.

In real-time, and upon further review, the incident appeared to stem from Parker trash-talking Browns players instead of running off the field for a substitution late in the drive. The Patriots nearly got caught with 12 men in the huddle, and head coach Bill Belichick could be seen yelling for a seemingly distracted Parker to get off the field.

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry validated that theory Monday morning.

“Was told the sideline argument between DeVante Parker and Troy Brown came about after Parker exchanged words with Browns defenders during the first drive of the game,” Perry tweeted. “When Brown said something to Parker about it, Parker was irate. The two reconciled mid-game. Told they’re good.”

Parker went on to have a productive afternoon, finishing with four catches for 64 yards in a 38-15 Patriots win. He also downplayed the entire situation after the game.

“That’s what happens,” Parker told NESN.com’s Zack Cox inside the locker room. “It’s the NFL. Arguments happen. It’s football.”