Patriots Rumors: Why Relationship With Mac Jones Has Gone ‘Sideways’

There might be real strain between Mac Jones and the Patriots.

Jones clearly was growing increasingly frustrated before suffering a high ankle sprain a few weeks ago. The sophomore quarterback showed similar things as New England’s offense struggled during the summer, and his frustrations continued while the Patriots lumbered to a 1-2 start with him under center.

It’s anyone’s guess how Jones feels watching rookie third-stringer Bailey Zappe winning consecutive games — and in doing so capturing the hearts of New Englanders.

But is there more to Jones’ discontent than simply the results on the field? Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Sunday reported that, dating back to the summer, Jones has been unhappy with the changes to the Patriots offense.

“I think things did get a little sideways, really over the last couple of months,” Breer said during NBC Sports Boston’s pregame coverage of Sunday’s Patriots-Browns game. “And I think it’s going back from the change to Josh McDaniels. ‘Why are we bringing in Joe Judge and Matt Patricia when Bill O’Brien’s sitting out there and potentially we could’ve made a run at him? Why does it make sense to have a defensive guy and a special teams guy here? Why are we changing the offense? Why are we streamlining after all the success I had? … Why, why, why, why, why?’

“And I think that bled over into the injury now. And I think this has sort of given the coaches an opportunity to send a message to Mac. I don’t think Mac was ever in any jeopardy of losing his job, but I don’t think that they told Mac that, either. I don’t think they said to Mac, ‘Hey listen, you’re good — don’t worry about how Bailey Zappe plays.’ “

Breer added: “I think part of the message here is, ‘Watch what Bailey Zappe’s doing; he’s doing what we’re telling him to, and watch how the offense is working for him.’ “