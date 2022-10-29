Patriots Shake Up Offensive Line Ahead Of Week 8 Jets Matchup

The Patriots made several roster moves involving offensive linemen on the eve of their Week 8 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

New England on Saturday placed rookie guard Chasen Hines on injured reserve and activated tackle Yodny Cajuste off IR. They also elevated undrafted rookie center Kody Russey from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Hines, a sixth-round draft pick out of LSU, has not played a snap this season, but he also hasn’t appeared on any of the Patriots’ injury reports. He was not among the six players listed as questionable for Sunday, not the three that have been ruled out. The nature of his injury is unclear.

A thumb injury kept Cajuste out of the lineup for the last four weeks. He returned to practice Wednesday and will provide depth at tackle behind Trent Brown, Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon. Cannon started at right tackle in place of an injured Cannon in last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears. Wynn, who’s dealing with a shoulder ailment, is questionable for Sunday.

With starting center David Andrews ruled out of this week’s game with a concussion, Russey will back up veteran fill-in James Ferentz. The 33-year-old Ferentz has been with the Patriots since 2017 but has started just six games in his NFL career (three at center, three at guard).

Andrews was not placed on IR, which would have sidelined him for at least the next four games.

The 3-4 Patriots are looking to climb out of last place in the AFC East as they visit the division rival Jets, who’ve ridden a string of strong defensive performances to a 5-2 start.