Patriots Sign Wideout Off Ravens Practice Squad, Add Edger Rusher

The Patriots kicked off Week 7 by adding a new member to their receiving corps.

New England on Wednesday signed undrafted rookie Raleigh Webb off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. Per NFL rules, Webb must remain on the Patriots’ 53-man roster for at least three weeks.

A five-year starter at The Citadel, Webb played 65 snaps as a slot receiver this preseason, catching four passes on five targets for 88 yards and a touchdown. He also moonlighted in the defensive backfield, logging two snaps at free safety in Baltimore’s exhibition finale.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound Webb only played on special teams in his two regular-season appearances for the Ravens, however, and that likely will be his primary role with the Patriots. He was assigned No. 44 — not a traditional wideout number — and should be part of New England’s plan to replace core special teamer Cody Davis, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Davis suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns that reportedly will end his season.

“No team has a player that can replace a player like that,” head coach Bill Belichick said of Davis, who played on five of New England’s six special teams units. “It would have to be some type of multiples. You don’t just plug in a guy and get what he’s given us. That player would already be on the field. … There’s five people that have to replace him, or one person has to replace him on five different units, however you want to look at it.”

Webb played 18 special teams snaps in Week 2 and 16 against the Patriots in Week 3, with Baltimore using him on its kickoff, kick return, punt and punt return units.