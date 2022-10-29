Patriots Trade Deadline: Ranking New England’s Biggest Needs

The Patriots are a weird team to assess ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Nobody will confuse New England for a Super Bowl contender, at least not yet. At 3-4 and mired in a bizarre, concerning quarterback controversy, the AFC East’s last-place team would own the 13th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the season ended today. The Patriots are the definition of a middling team without a clear sense of direction.

And yet New England really doesn’t project as a franchise either capable or in need of adding much before the deadline. Unlike the last few years, the Patriots have youth and high-end talent at crucial positions, such as receiver and cornerback. In fact, the Patriots reportedly are looking to move a wideout, rather than trade for one.

They also have a lot of money invested in positions such as tight end and defensive line, making moves at those spots unlikely. New England is so deep at running back that it just might unload one of the better backs it’s had during the Bill Belichick era.

Still, make no mistake: The Patriots have work to do before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Although their buyer/seller status could be determined by Sunday’s road game against the New York Jets, the Patriots are capable of making a playoff run provided they make a few important roster tweaks.

With all that said, here are New England’s top needs ahead of the NFL trade deadline:

Linebacker

The Patriots stubbornly refused to add a linebacker in either the draft or free agency, and now they’re paying for it. All New England did is trade for athletic Mack Wilson, who occasionally pops but otherwise gets lost in the passing game and moved around in the running game. Ja’Whaun Bentley is fine and Jahlanai Tavai’s versatility has proven to be useful, but neither player is good enough against above-average NFL offenses. Raekwon McMillain isn’t a difference-maker.