Patriots Vs. Bears Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick

The Patriots head to primetime in NFL Week 7 for a “Monday Night Matchup” with the Bears.

New England hosts Chicago in front of a national TV audience on Monday night looking to extend its winning streak to three games while adding to the Bears’ miserable season.

The Patriots opened as 7.5-point favorites against the Bears, and that has been bet up to 8 points as of Friday. It would not be surprising at all to see that number go even higher, especially as focus shifts from the Sunday slate to a standalone Monday game. The game feels like a mismatch on paper, and the public likely will be all over the Patriots as kickoff approaches.

There also could be some movement in the line once the Patriots’ quarterback situation gets a little clearer. Mac Jones is reportedly getting closer and closer to full health, and it sounds possible if not likely he’ll be back for Monday night, in what would be his first appearance since Week 3 against Baltimore.

Here’s what bettors should know before placing their Week 7 wagers, with odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bears at (-8) New England Patriots

Total: over/under 40

When: Monday, Oct. 24, 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium; Foxboro, Mass.

BETTING TRENDS TO KNOW

This is the first time all season the Patriots have been favorites of seven or more at home. With Tom Brady, that was essentially a weekly occurrence, but Bill Belichick typically still cleans up when his team is expected to roll. The Patriots have been home favorites of seven or more six times since Brady left, and they are 5-1 straight-up in those games, covering in each of the wins. The Patriots have won those games by an average of 26 points. Three of those came last season when they beat the Jaguars by 40, the Titans by 23 and the Jets by 41. In the Patriots’ last 30 regular-season games, the total has been set at 40 or lower five times. The Patriots are 3-2 straight-up in those games and 2-2-1 ATS.