Patriots’ Week 9 Opponent Makes Stunning Quarterback Change

The Patriots on Monday got some relevant news about one of their AFC rivals.

Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger will start this Sunday and beyond — barring injury. Indianapolis is set to visit the Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 6, in a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, whom the Colts acquired via trade during the offseason, is dealing with a shoulder injury but would’ve been benched regardless, according to Reich. Indy was 3-3-1 this season with Ryan as its starter. Through seven games, the former Atlanta Falcons quarterback completed 68.4% of his passes for 2,008 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with nine interceptions.

To clarify: the Colts are making the switch at QB regardless of Matt Ryan's injury. The plan, as of now, is for Sam Ehlinger to be the starting quarterback the rest of the season. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 24, 2022

Ehlinger, who played his college ball at Texas, was taken by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old hasn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game.

By the way: For the time being, Nick Foles will serve as Ehlinger’s top backup. So, there’s a non-zero chance the Patriots in two weeks face their nemesis from Super Bowl LII.

New England will host the Chicago Bears on Monday and visit the New York Jets this Sunday before playing Ehlinger and the Colts in 13 days.