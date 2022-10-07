Phillies Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch MLB Wild Card Game 1 Online

NESN Logo Sign In

Two of baseball’s oldest, most historic franchises kick off the playoffs Friday when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies.

Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series gets underway Friday afternoon at Busch Stadium in St. Louis where the NL Central champions host a Phillies team returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Philadelphia will send right-hander Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA) to the mound for the opener. He had the Cardinals’ number this season, winning both of his starts in a one-week span in July, tossing a combined 14 scoreless innings and giving up just nine total hits. He’ll be opposed by veteran left-hander Jose Quintana for St. Louis. The Cardinals acquired the southpaw at the trade deadline, and he was a pivotal piece down the stretch. Quintana went 3-2 with a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts after coming over from Pittsburgh.

All three games will be played in St. Louis, and the winner of the Phillies-Cardinals series will advance to play the Atlanta Braves in the NL Division Series.

Here’s how to watch Game 1 of the series.

When: Friday, Oct. 7 at 2:07 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: Fubo TV — Free Trial | ESPN