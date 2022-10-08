Phillies Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch MLB Wild Card Game 2 Online

NESN Logo Sign In

The Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from punching their ticket to the National League Division Series.

On Friday in Game 1, the Phillies played catch up in the ninth inning, trailing 2-0 against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, ultimately taking home a 6-3 victory.

A second straight victory in the best-of-three series would advance the Phillies to match up against the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves for a shot at the NL Championship Series.

Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola will make his postseason debut in the series-clinching spot. The 29-year-old made 32 starts in his eighth campaign with Philadelphia, going 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA. In his last appearance on the mound, Nola tossed 6 2/3 shutout innings while allowing two hits with nine strikeouts against the Houston Astros — clinching October berth.

The Cardinals, on the brink of elimination, counter with right-hander Miles Mikolas. The 34-year-old made a career-high 33 starts in his seventh season, going 12-13 with a 3.29 ERA. Making his fourth campaign with the Cardinals, Mikolas notched a career-best 202 1/3 innings pitched.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Phillies (+150) are favorites to win.

