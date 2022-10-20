Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Ducks To Win Signed Patrice Bergeron Jersey

Thursday’s Boston Bruins game against the Anaheim Ducks presents the first opportunity to win a memorable prize.

The B’s head back home to TD Garden, and fans can enjoy the action while playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the matchup. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s broadcast of Ducks-Bruins will feature on-screen prompts for fans to follow along live and answer various predictive questions. Players can find additional questions online, and their chances to win will improve with each correct prediction.

The first question will appearing during the the 6:30 p.m. ET broadcast of “Bruins Face-Off Live.” Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. and make sure to stay after the game for postgame coverage.

The “Predict The Game” player who scores the most points at the end of Thursday’s Ducks-Bruins game will win a signed Patrice Bergeron jersey.

Those who play will be entered into the grand prize sweepstakes. The winner will earn three entries, and the runner-up earns two entries, so a person who wins two games, will earn six entries for a chance to win the Ultimate TV upgrade!

Click here to play!