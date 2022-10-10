Preparing For Bruins Season ‘Best Thing In The World’ For David Krejci

NESN Logo Sign In

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Flashback a year ago and things were much different for Boston Bruins forward David Krejci.

The veteran centerman wasn’t preparing for an NHL season, instead he packed up his bags and brought his professional hockey career overseas, playing in his native Czech Republic.

But Krejci, who signed a one-year deal with Boston this offseason, feels he’s back in the right spot now, getting set for his 16th season with the Bruins.

“You don’t miss something until it’s gone,” Krejci said Monday at Bruins media day from Warrior Ice Arena. “…In life you have to make hard decisions, but you got to follow your heart and make sure you have no regrets. And that’s what I did.”

Krejci is thrilled for the opportunity that lies ahead, but he will have to try to keep his emotions in check as he re-introduces himself to the Boston fan base when the Bruins open their season Wednesday night on the road against the Washington Capitals.

“I’m super excited,” Krejci said. “This is the best thing in the world. I had a great time, met so many people last year. But I still feel like I can still play in the best league in the world and being around the guys I grew up with is special. So, I don’t take that for granted.”

If the preseason is any indication, Krejci won’t have much of an issue getting up to speed in his return to the NHL. The 36-year-old didn’t skip a beat playing alongside talented scorer David Pastrnak as well as Bruins newcomer Pavel Zacha.