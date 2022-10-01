Rafael Devers Hopeful Red Sox Sign Xander Bogaerts To Extension

NESN Logo Sign In

With the Red Sox season winding down all eyes will be on Xander Bogaerts.

The Boston shortstop can opt out of his deal and become a free agent. The two sides could not come to terms before the 2022 season started and Bogaerts’ agent Scott Boras said he didn’t want to negotiate during the season.

Though Bogaerts did hint at the possibility of trying to get a deal done in-season, nothing ever came to fruition.

Red Sox front office has made it clear they’d like to keep Bogaerts and that it’s “front of mind” for them heading into an offseason that is filled with questions.

Bogaerts has been with the organization since 2013 and has emerged as a leader and the unofficial captain of the team. Players and personnel respect him and fans obviously adore him. Even David Ortiz has pushed for the Red Sox to sign Bogaerts to a long-term deal.

One person Bogaerts has become close with is Rafael Devers. The third baseman has called the shortstop his older brother and expressed his own hope that Bogaerts will be around long-term.

After Friday’s 9-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, MassLive asked Devers about the situation.