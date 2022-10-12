Raiders’ Davante Adams Charged With Misdemeanor Assault

Davante Adams on Wednesday was charged with misdemeanor assault stemming from an incident that occurred after the Raiders’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Monday Night Football.”

The Las Vegas wide receiver shoved a cameraman to the ground after a fourth-down play that resulted in a collision with teammate Hunter Renfrow and ultimately the 30-29 loss. The freelance photographer walked in front of Adams as he stormed off the field and was on the receiving end of his misplaced anger.

The man who was shoved filed a police report with the Kansas City police department after the incident, which resulted in Adams being charged with misdemeanor assault. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport released the court documents Wednesday.

Here are the court records of #Raiders WR Davante Adams being charged with misdemeanor assault following the post-game shove pic.twitter.com/VmizhCkV2s — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2022

The employee, according to the document, suffered whiplash and headaches and possibly has a minor concussion.

According to Alsobrook Law Firm out of Kansas City, a felony misdemeanor assault charge could carry “15 days in prison and a maximum fine of $750 (Class C)” or “Punishable by up to 1 year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000 (Class A).”

Adams did apologize for the incident, but he still likely will face discipline from the league on top of any consequences that come from the assault charge.