Raiders’ Davante Adams Shoves Worker In Frustration After Loss

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams had every right to be frustrated following Las Vegas’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The way he went about displaying those frustrations, however, is likely to land him in some hot water.

Adams, who put together a strong performance in a close loss to the Chiefs, was clearly angry when the final buzzer sounded off at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday. After having a first-down catch overturned just plays before, on the Raiders’ final offensive play trying to get into field goal range, Adams collided with teammate Hunter Renfrow before both men went to the ground and watched Derek Carr’s pass sail over their heads. The Chiefs took over on downs and kneeled out the remaining clock, sending the Raiders packing with a 1-4 record.

Understandably frustrated, Adams slammed his helmet when walking off the field, before doing something that will almost certainly end up costing him a pretty penny.

I get being frustrated, but this isn?t OK from Davante Adams. He?ll be paying a hefty fine. pic.twitter.com/KE0blEoUrN — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) October 11, 2022

Walking to the tunnel postgame, Adams shoved a stadium worker as the two crossed paths, sending the man to the ground. ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez was quick to point out that Adams apologized to the man after the game.

The 29-year-old had just three catches in the game, but scored two touchdowns and racked up 124 yards along the way. Despite the solid play, his frustrations likely stemmed from the late-game mishaps that seemed to doom the Raiders.

The game as a whole was frustrating for players (except for Travis Kelce), as Chris Jones was hit with a phantom roughing the passer call and Las Vegas fell victim to a failed two-point conversion attempt when they could have tied the game with an extra point.