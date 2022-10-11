Raiders’ Davante Adams Speaks Out After Shoving Cameraman

NESN Logo Sign In

Davante Adams wasn’t able to contain his frustration following the Raiders’ narrow loss Monday night, and it will cost the superstar wide receiver.

Adams shoved a media member to the ground after Las Vegas suffered a 30-29 defeat at the hands of the Chiefs in Kansas City. The Raiders, who signed Adams to a five-year, $141.25 million deal after trading for him over the offseason, now sit at 1-4 on the season as they head into their Week 6 bye.

Not long after the primetime matchup between AFC West rivals concluded, Adams issued an apology for his actions via Twitter.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” Adams tweeted. “Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

Unfortunately for Adams, a quick apology probably won’t prevent him from facing consequences. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Tuesday morning reported the five-time Pro Bowl selection is facing league discipline for the shove, with suspension a possibility for potential punishment.

Adams logged 29 catches for 414 yards with five touchdowns over his first five games with the Raiders.