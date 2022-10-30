Raiders Fans Want Josh McDaniels Fired As Coach Meets With Mark Davis

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders aren’t looking so great after Week 8, and the patience of Las Vegas fans is wearing thin.

The New Orleans Saints shut out the Raiders, 24-0, at Caesars Superdome on Sunday. Derek Carr went 15-of-26 for 101 yards and an interception. Josh Jacobs only rushed for 43 yards off 10 carries, and Davante Adams was held to one catch for three yards in a game Marshon Lattimore sat due to injury.

The Raiders offense simply didn’t show up, and after a “lengthy meeting” with owner Mark Davis, according to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, McDaniels knows Las Vegas needs to do better as it sits in last place in the AFC West with a 2-5 record.

“Well, obviously that wasn’t good enough in any way shape or form, and that’s my responsibility,” McDaniels told reporters after the game, per team-provided video. “I have to do a much better job of getting ourselves ready to go here. We’re better than that, and I apologize to Raider nation for that performance. Again, I own that. That’s my responsibility. We have to do much better, obviously, in every phase of the game to be able to compete with a team like that, who’s well coached, has good players. They obviously came ready to play and did a much better job than we did. Starts with me. We’re gonna work hard, and we’re gonna fix it.”

McDaniels’ career head coaching record stands at 13-22 after Week 8, and it sounds like pundits and fans are not buying into McDaniels’ apology.

Hopefully Raiders fire McDaniels at half and hes on next plane to Foxboro — Mike Grinnell (@MikeGrinnell_) October 30, 2022

Ok hear me out here?



Maybe Josh McDaniels is not a great head coach. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 30, 2022

Josh McDaniels has to be on the hot seat.



Basically a must-win game if you want to make a push for the playoffs. We trade for the best WR in the NFL and now our team is playing like we should be dumping off our star players before the deadline.



Completely unacceptable. — RC (@RaiderCody) October 30, 2022

Josh McDaniels took a playoff team that added a top three NFL WR and Chandler Jones and made them a bottom three team in football https://t.co/r1kBNRjBO6 — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) October 30, 2022





Can we fire Josh mcDaniels, he coaches like a pee wee coach pic.twitter.com/VtivUsUmX3 — Anthony Timmons (@timmy1134263) October 30, 2022

Who could have possibly predicted the Raiders would hire Josh McDaniels and get worse. — Kip Hill (@kiphillreporter) October 30, 2022

Watching the Raiders and the Eagles today.



Eagles will be 7-0

Raiders are 2-5



…biggest difference, Head coach Nick Sirianni has built an offense around his players in Philly, Josh McDaniels is trying to make players fit HIS offense in Vegas.



One's working, one's not. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) October 30, 2022

Expectations were high for the Raiders heading into the season with the additions of McDaniels and Adams, but Las Vegas has not lived up to be better than its AFC West counterparts, two of which are also struggling. However, the Los Angeles Chargers are above .500, and the Denver Broncos won their Week 8 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars to be one win better than the Raiders.

It’s not the first time McDaniels and Davis met before a postgame news conference, and while some played it down, it’s hard not to imagine the seat is hot in the head coaching chair.

McDaniels did sign a four-year contract with Las Vegas, but a change of scenery could be in store if the Raiders don’t take care of business against the Jaguars in Week 9.

