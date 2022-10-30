Raiders Fans Want Josh McDaniels Fired As Coach Meets With Mark Davis

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders aren’t looking so great after Week 8, and the patience of Las Vegas fans is wearing thin.
The New Orleans Saints shut out the Raiders, 24-0, at Caesars Superdome on Sunday. Derek Carr went 15-of-26 for 101 yards and an interception. Josh Jacobs only rushed for 43 yards off 10 carries, and Davante Adams was held to one catch for three yards in a game Marshon Lattimore sat due to injury.
The Raiders offense simply didn’t show up, and after a “lengthy meeting” with owner Mark Davis, according to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, McDaniels knows Las Vegas needs to do better as it sits in last place in the AFC West with a 2-5 record.
“Well, obviously that wasn’t good enough in any way shape or form, and that’s my responsibility,” McDaniels told reporters after the game, per team-provided video. “I have to do a much better job of getting ourselves ready to go here. We’re better than that, and I apologize to Raider nation for that performance. Again, I own that. That’s my responsibility. We have to do much better, obviously, in every phase of the game to be able to compete with a team like that, who’s well coached, has good players. They obviously came ready to play and did a much better job than we did. Starts with me. We’re gonna work hard, and we’re gonna fix it.”
McDaniels’ career head coaching record stands at 13-22 after Week 8, and it sounds like pundits and fans are not buying into McDaniels’ apology.
Expectations were high for the Raiders heading into the season with the additions of McDaniels and Adams, but Las Vegas has not lived up to be better than its AFC West counterparts, two of which are also struggling. However, the Los Angeles Chargers are above .500, and the Denver Broncos won their Week 8 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars to be one win better than the Raiders.
It’s not the first time McDaniels and Davis met before a postgame news conference, and while some played it down, it’s hard not to imagine the seat is hot in the head coaching chair.
McDaniels did sign a four-year contract with Las Vegas, but a change of scenery could be in store if the Raiders don’t take care of business against the Jaguars in Week 9.