Ravens Reportedly Make Blockbuster Trade With Bears For Star Defender

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly have made a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears just 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline.

Baltimore has acquired star linebacker Roquan Smith from Chicago, according to FOX Sports Jay Glazer and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report that Baltimore parted with a second- and fifth-round pick in the deal.

Smith, 25, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was among the best defensive players available and now joins a Ravens defense which ranks outside the top 20 in both points and yards allowed.

The Bears’ decision to ship Smith out of Chicago shouldn’t come as a massive shock given the fifth-year linebacker requested a trade this summer amid failed talks about a contract extension. He’s since played 100% of defensive snaps this season for the 3-5 Bears, who now have traded two of their best defensive players with Robert Quinn previously shipped to the Philadelphia Eagles.

DraftKings Sportsbook listed the Ravens at 18-to-1 to win the Super Bowl, 9-to-1 to win the AFC and +250 to win the AFC North shortly after the reports of Smith’s trade.