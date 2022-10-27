Red Sox Fan Favorite Brock Holt Retires From MLB After 10 Seasons

Brock Holt officially has called it a career.

The former Boston Red Sox utility player and fan favorite announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Thursday on his Instagram. Holt spent seven of his 10 seasons with the Red Sox.

“Damn it that was fun. For parts of 10 years I got to do the only thing I ever wanted to do…play Major League Baseball,” Holt captioned his post, which included a slew of highlights from his time with the Red Sox. “Today I hang them up knowing I did the best I could for me, my family, and my teammates. I’m proud of every single second of it. If you were a part of it at any point…know that I love you and I am forever grateful! We had one hell of a ride.”

Holt was released by the Atlanta Braves at the end of spring training and never found another team. He appeared at Fenway Park a few times this season to take in the game and catch up with some old friends.

A 2015 All-Star, Holt had 23 home runs, 203 RBIs and batted .270 during his time with the Red Sox. We can’t forget that he became the only player to hit for the cycle in the postseason during Boston’s historic 2018 run to its fourth World Series championship since 2004. He also was part of the 2013 World Series team and played every defensive position for the Red Sox save for catcher.

Holt also was the captain of the Jimmy Fund for five years and did tremendous work with the organization and maintained relationships with the children even after his departure from the Red Sox.