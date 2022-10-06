Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Acknowledges Veterans After Season Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox season came to a close Tuesday, sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in their final three-game series at Fenway Park.

NESN broadcaster and Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley wasn’t the only one to receive a standing ovation from the fans in attendance during the 6-3 win with a few veterans — both World Series champs with the club — returning to the dugout with a tidal wave of applause from Red Sox nation embracing them.

Team veterans J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts — both in the middle of uncertain contract standings heading into the offseason — took the field for possibly their final times in Red Sox uniforms. However, despite the unclear future for the two, Red Sox manager Alex Cora wanted to ensure a proper send-off for their contributions amid their tenures with the organization in front of the Boston home crowd.

The fourth-year Red Sox skipper revealed the ovations were previously thought out before taking the field.

“These guys mean a lot to us, mean a lot to the community, means a lot to Red Sox nation,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “They’ve done amazing things. They’re really, really good at what they do and they deserve that — to take a moment and acknowledge the fans and I’m glad that little by little, more people showed up to the game.”

Martinez served as the lineup hero for Boston, crushing a pair of home runs amid his 2-for-3 night at the plate, responsible for four of the six runs plated by the Red Sox.

“The cool thing about J.D., he was working as hard as he did the first day of the season in 2018,” Cora said. “Same thing today. Regardless of the results. … I told him in the top of the eight, ‘This is what I’m gonna do.’ And he kept swinging in the cage, getting ready for his next at-bat. … J.D. comes up and he’s like ‘No, you’re the jefe.’ He calls me the jefe. ‘You’re the jefe, you do whatever.’ I was gonna hit for him. He deserves it. He’s been a horse, like a caballo, like we call it in Latin America. Since day one, he showed up and decided to change the culture in a sense, right? The way we go about it offensively.”