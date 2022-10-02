Red Sox Notes: Michael Wacha’s Final 2022 Start Anti-Climactic

NESN Logo Sign In

And just like that, Michael Wacha’s 2022 season is done.

Wacha arguably was the most reliable starter for the Red Sox this season, losing just two games on the year and always providing Boston a chance to win. Even a stint on the injured list couldn’t slow Wacha down, but he did finally hit that regression in his final two starts.

The right-hander had a chance to end 2022 on a high note, and he certainly was the pitcher to help avoid getting swept by the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston’s final road trip of the year. But it unfortunately did not happen, as Wacha was tagged for five earned runs across four innings in the Red Sox’s 6-3 loss at Rogers Centre.

Over the course of his final two starts, Wacha Wacha gave up 11 runs across 7 1/3 innings.

What the future holds for Wacha is unclear as he signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox in November 2021. Boston certainly would be wise to keep Wacha around. And if Chaim Bloom did indeed promise Kiké Hernández the team would be better in 2023, Wacha should be included in those plans.

All told, Wacha finished the 2022 campaign with an 11-2 record, 3.32 ERA with 104 strikeouts across 127 1/3 innings pitched.

Here are some other notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game: