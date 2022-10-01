Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Brayan Bello Looks For Third Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox look to bounce back from an ugly loss against the Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto made easy work of Boston on Friday night with a 9-0 victory that earned the Jays a postseason berth.

Brayan Bello looks to build off another strong start and pick up his third win of the season. The right-hander tossed six innings, gave up one earned run and struck out four in a rain-shortened loss against the New York Yankees his last time out. Bello will oppose Ross Stripling, who has a 3.16 ERA for the Blue Jays.

As for the lineups, J.D. Martinez will sit and Xander Bogaerts will serve as Boston’s designated hitter and bat fourth. Kiké Hernández will play shortstop and bat eighth while Tommy Pham will lead off and play left field. Connor Wong will handle the catching duties for Bello.

Saturday’s first pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 3:07 p.m. ET, and you can catch all of the action on NESN, beginning with an hour of pregame coverage at 2 p.m.

You can check out the full Red Sox-Blue Jays lineups here.

BOSTON RED SOX (75-82)

Tommy Pham, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, DH

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rob Refsnyder, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Kiké Hernández, SS

Connor Wong, C