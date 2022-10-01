Red Sox Wrap: Blue Jays Blank Boston For Second Straight Game

The Boston Red Sox were shutout by the Toronto Blue Jays for the second-consecutive night, falling 10-0 on Saturday at Rogers Centre.
The Red Sox fell to 75-83, while the Blue Jays improved to 89-69.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
There is something about the Blue Jays that the Red Sox seem to be allergic to. After Saturday’s loss, Boston’s season long-numbers against Toronto are starting to get ugly.
Through 18 games against Toronto this season, Boston has a 3-15 record and has been outscored 120-56. For a team who currently holds a .319 winning percentage in the American League East, you don’t have to look far to see where those numbers have ballooned.
This game in particular was a story of confident bats (Toronto) facing a pitching staff exclusively made up of rookies (Boston).
The Blue Jays scored 10 runs off 21 hits in the game, with 11 Toronto batters reaching base. Brayan Bello, Zack Kelly, and Josh Winckowski combined for eight strikeouts and only walked three, but didn’t miss the bats when it mattered and allowed the Blue Jays to stroll around the bases quite often.
There isn’t a whole lot of wonder which one of these teams is headed to the postseason.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Rafael Devers was the only Boston bat two have more than one hit, going 2-for-4 from the plate.
— Ross Stripling was superb in his final regular season outing of 2022. The former bullpen piece went six shutout innings, striking out only three Red Sox batters but allowing just four hits, walking none.
— Danny Jansen made the most of his opportunity behind the dish, finishing 3-for-4 with a home run, sacrifice fly and five RBIs.
