Red Sox Wrap: J.D. Martinez Leads Amid Season-Ending Win Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox ended their season in victorious fashion, sweeping the Tampa Bays in the final three contests, 6-3, on Wednesday, at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox ended the season at 78-84, while the Rays finished at 86-76.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
On Tuesday, questionable roster returns Nathan Eovaldi and Xander Bogaerts led the way amid a cut short — due to inclement weather — ballgame after 4 2/3 innings. Like that contest, another uncertain lineup bat, J.D. Martinez led Boston to close the door on perhaps his tenure with the ball club and the 2022 season.
Martinez, who saw a power decline during his fifth run in a Red Sox uniform, delivered not one, but two big fly’s against the Rays. Kicking off the first inning, Martinez went yard with a three-run shot against Rays pitcher Josh Flemming. Then in the fourth inning, facing the Tampa Bay southpaw, the three-time Silver Slugger added his second round-tripper in as many at-bats — marking 16 home runs on the year.
The five-time All-Star was pulled before his eight-inning at-bat, receiving a round of applause from fans in attendance, heading back into the Red Sox dugout.
Boston’s innings leader Nick Pivetta made the final start on the mound, tossing four innings while allowing two runs off four hits (one home run) and three walks with five strikeouts. That gave the six-year veteran pitcher 179 2/3 innings in the books — a new career high — to lead the Red Sox pitching staff amid his third campaign with the team.
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts was removed after shagging groundballs during commercial break before the top of the seventh inning, also walking off the field to a standing ovation from the Fenway Park crowd. Bogaerts went 2-for-3 at the plate before being substituted by Yu Chang.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Martinez led the offense with all four RBIs, blasting two homers against the Rays. The 35-year-old veteran finished 2-for-3 at the plate providing the Red Sox lineup with the only two extra-base hits from their side.
— Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi had a dominant showing in the batter’s box, going 3-for-3 with a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. The 31-year-old left-handed hitter had two RBIs and a run in his final game of the year.
— Bogaerts was one of three Red Sox hitters to contribute a multi-hit game in his 2-for-3 showing.
WAGER WATCH
ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox finished last in the American League East and will move on to the offseason.