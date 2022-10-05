Red Sox Wrap: J.D. Martinez Leads Amid Season-Ending Win Vs. Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox ended their season in victorious fashion, sweeping the Tampa Bays in the final three contests, 6-3, on Wednesday, at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox ended the season at 78-84, while the Rays finished at 86-76.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

On Tuesday, questionable roster returns Nathan Eovaldi and Xander Bogaerts led the way amid a cut short — due to inclement weather — ballgame after 4 2/3 innings. Like that contest, another uncertain lineup bat, J.D. Martinez led Boston to close the door on perhaps his tenure with the ball club and the 2022 season.

Martinez, who saw a power decline during his fifth run in a Red Sox uniform, delivered not one, but two big fly’s against the Rays. Kicking off the first inning, Martinez went yard with a three-run shot against Rays pitcher Josh Flemming. Then in the fourth inning, facing the Tampa Bay southpaw, the three-time Silver Slugger added his second round-tripper in as many at-bats — marking 16 home runs on the year.

The five-time All-Star was pulled before his eight-inning at-bat, receiving a round of applause from fans in attendance, heading back into the Red Sox dugout.

Boston’s innings leader Nick Pivetta made the final start on the mound, tossing four innings while allowing two runs off four hits (one home run) and three walks with five strikeouts. That gave the six-year veteran pitcher 179 2/3 innings in the books — a new career high — to lead the Red Sox pitching staff amid his third campaign with the team.