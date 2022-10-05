Red Sox Wrap: Xander Bogaerts’ Grand Slam Seizes Win Vs. Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox took their second consecutive victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-0, on Tuesday night at Fenway Park during a near five-inning contest that was limited due to inclement weather conditions.

The Red Sox improved to 77-84, while the Rays fell to 86-75.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

During what could be the final series for fan-favorites Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi, the two Red Sox World Series champs and heroes on several occasions did not disappoint.

Eovaldi, making his 20th start of the season, set the tone on the pitching side against the division foe Rays. The 32-year-old veteran held Tampa Bay scoreless through a weather-challenging night. Eovaldi tossed five innings while allowing no runs off two hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

At the plate, Bogaerts led the way for the offense with one of the biggest swings of his latest campaign in a Red Sox uniform. The 30-year-old shortstop rewarded Eovaldi’s start by contributing plenty of insurance runs during his fifth-inning at-bat against Rays southpaw Colin Poche. Bogaerts got a hold of Poche’s 1-1 curveball offer, taking the 81-mph pitch well over the Green Monster in left field, blasting his seventh career grand slam and his 15th home run of the year.

The game was called short and ruled an official contest after four 2/3 innings of play due to rain.