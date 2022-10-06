Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Joining Puerto Rico At World Baseball Classic

NESN Logo Sign In

Another member of the Red Sox will represent Boston at the World Baseball Classic

Kiké Hernández, José Berríos, and José Miranda announced their intentions to play for Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic in 2023. This will be the second time Hernández will play at the WBC, having won the silver medal after losing to Team USA in 2017.

Hernández has signed a one-year extension with the Red Sox, who hope to improve in 2023 after finishing last in the American League East in 2022. A right hip flexor strain took the utility man out for a good portion of the season. He finished the year batting .222 with a .629 OPS along with six home runs and 45 RBIs.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina will manage a Puerto Rico squad that hopes to win its first World Baseball Classic title.

Rosters will not be finalized until later in the offseason, but the trio will join Carlos Correa, Javier Báez, Edwin Díaz and Marcus Stroman, who all have committed to 2023.

Trevor Story and Alex Verdugo have announced their intentions to play for Team USA and Mexico, respectively, when the WBC begins play in March.