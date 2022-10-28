Red Wings Forward Suspended For High Stick On Injured David Krejci

Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen will have to spend some time away from the ice for his high stick that knocked Boston Bruins center David Krejci out of Thursday’s game.

The NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday issued a two-game suspension to Rasmussen after he checked Krejci into the boards followed by his stick coming down on the top of Krejci’s helmet. The the three biggest factors that played a part in Rasmussen’s suspension was the “reckless nature” of the play along with the force behind the high stick and its location.

The NHL further explained why it thought it was necessary to give the ban to Rasmussen.

“It is important to note this is not the case of an off-balanced player flailing to steady himself after a collision,” the NHL Department of Player Safety said in a video announcing the suspension. “Rather Rasmussen’s use of the stick here is reckless, an attempt to apply extra force to his opponent after the initial contact. And while we agree with Rasmussen’s assertion that this not a malicious attempt to hurt Krejci, players are responsible for their stick at all times.”

This is the first suspension for Rasmussen in his 189-game career.

After the blow to the head, Krejci immediately skated off the ice and did not return. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told reporters following the 5-1 win that Krejci, who returned to the Bruins after a season playing in the Czech Republic last year, wouldn’t play in Boston’s road matchup Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.